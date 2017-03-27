Woman severely injured after jumping out of car on I-91

Police say an Enosburg Falls woman jumped out of her moving vehicle on Interstate 91 in Bradford.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday morning in the southbound lane. According to witnesses, 53-year-old Delynn Flanagan was driving 65 mph when she jumped out of her truck. Flanagan sustained severe injuries from the incident, but is expected to survive.

The unoccupied truck continued a short distance without striking any other motorists before going off the road into a ditch. Vermont State Police say it appears to be some sort of mental health incident, but is still under investigation.