UVM makes it to title game in Time magazine's academic bracket

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If the NCAA Tournament was based on brains instead of basketball, UVM would make it to the championship game.

The men's basketball team made Time magazine's National Championship of Academics.

The Time tournament, based on an academic formula applied to each of the 68 teams in this year's NCAA field, has UVM beating Winthrop in the Final Four before falling in the national championship to Bucknell. The Catamounts were one of only 12 teams with a 100 percent player Graduation Success Rate.

It's just another cherry on top of a historic season for the Hoopcats.

