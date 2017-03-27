Gov. Scott to sign bill countering Trump immigration plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Republican Gov. Phil Scott is set to sign a bill that would prevent state law enforcement from giving some personal information on residents to federal agents in an attempt to stop the creation of a federal registry under President Donald Trump.

The bill would also grant Vermont's governor the sole ability to enter into contracts that would allow the federal government to deputize Vermont's law enforcement, except in emergency situations.

Scott Spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley said Scott will sign the bill Tuesday afternoon. It will go into effect with his signature.

Some Republican lawmakers have worried that the new law would make Vermont a sanctuary jurisdiction in the eyes of the federal government, a label that could mean Vermont will lose some of its federal funding.

