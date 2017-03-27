Quantcast

Community leaders hold diversity conference in Burlington - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Community leaders hold diversity conference in Burlington

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Dozens of community leaders joined together Monday to take on the challenges of diversity.

The Diversity Conference in Burlington covered workplace, educational and societal challenges. One of the biggest issues is how Vermont should respond to changes in policy surrounding refugees and immigrants.

The greater Burlington Multi cultural resource center puts on the conference each year. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.