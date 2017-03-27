Quantcast

Plattsburgh man accused of illegally tattooing teenager

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

A Plattsburgh man is accused of illegally tattooing a teenager.

The Clinton County Sheriff's office says Raymond Phillips, 48, was arrested for tattooing a 15-year-old four different times dating back to January.

He was cited into court. 

