Lyft gets the green light in Burlington

Another ride-sharing service has gotten the green light in Burlington.

Monday night, the City Council approved Lyft.

The ride-hailing service's app allows users to request a ride from their smart device. Travelers pay automatically by the credit card set up on their account. Drivers find customers' pickup locations by the GPS on their phones.

"I live on Pine Street so I just walk everywhere or bike. So yeah, I've never done that. But, the more, the merrier, I guess," said Greg Gause, Burlington.

A similar ride-sharing service, Uber, has been operating in Burlington since 2014.

