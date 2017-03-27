Sex offender leads Vt. police on foot chase in Barre

A sex offender is behind bars after fleeing from police and running into a moving car.

Vermont State Police originally responded to the Hollow Inn and Motel in Barre to make an arrest but ended up on a chase for a wanted man from Rhode Island. At around 5:30 p.m., police arrived at the hotel on South Main Street to arrest Timothy Sampson, 26, for not registering as a sex offender. Police say he took off on foot and that as he tried to get away he ran into the side of a moving car.

They say Sampson ended up on the ground along Route 14 where investigators say he resisted arrest, yelling, biting and spitting on troopers.

Police say they knew Sampson was at the motel because he's tied to an investigation into large-scale return fraud and retail theft. They say he was with a group of people when they allegedly stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from stores throughout New England.

"There's still a lot of unanswered questions here. That's why the troopers were out there for a while interviewing other people, to see what we can find. It's ongoing from the retail theft side of that to see what other information has turned up from that case as well. Now, we have two days of investigations, so it's going to be ongoing for a few days to see what else comes up," said Lt. Garry Scott, Vermont State Police.

Sampson was evaluated at the hospital before being moved to Chittenden County Correctional Facility. Four state troopers received minor injuries from the struggle.

Sampson's being held on a $200,000 bail. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Barre.