Beets are the most-searched food in Vermont

The popular, trending cooking website delish.com recently reported that beets are the most-searched for food in Vermont.

Over the years, schools across our region have made beets a common theme in many of their lunches for students. Karyl Kent has been working at Frederick Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington for the past two years. She says they use beets a lot.

"They are colorful," Kent said. "They are really, really good for you and they are delicious and local."

Kent often makes magenta root slaw for school lunches. She also likes to add beets to the chocolate cake.

It's not just in schools beets have become popular. We reached out to City Market in Burlington and they say beets are not part of their top five vegetables sold, but they have noticed an increase over the years in the number of beets purchased.

Abbey Willard from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture says people want to know different ways they can eat beets.

"People are interested in eating healthy and local and eating whole foods and they are sort of attractive because they have the green top and the red root," Willard said.

Back in South Burlington, Kent says it's good for kids to learn the importance of supporting local farms.

"The kids get to understand that this is a Vermont crop that is delicious and can be used in a variety of ways," Kent said.

Kent's recipes come from a cookbook called the New School Cuisine by Vermont Feed. Each meal in the book utilizes local produce as part of the farm-to-school movement.

"They are colorful and they excite kids," Kent said. "They aren't just the mushy ones we got out of a can when we were kids."

Some of the other things they have used beets in include beet burgers and a roasted root vegetable hash and the magenta root slaw.