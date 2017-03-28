Board upholds approval for Burlington mall redevelopment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - City regulators have upheld their approval of a proposed redevelopment of the Burlington Town Center mall.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the Development Review Board on Monday upheld its unanimous March 13 decision. The board had decided that the project would fit into the city's long-term environmental and economic goals.

The $225 million project would have 272 apartments as well as business, retail space and a parking garage.

Opponents of the project had lobbied the board to heed an allegation that developers "fraudulently" portrayed shadows that would be cast by the proposed building. The landscape planner who made the allegation later retracted it, saying he had misread diagrams.

The city's Development Review Board ruled that the city has held ample public hearings to critique the project.

