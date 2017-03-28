Abenaki tribe allowed to partake in nuke plant sale hearings

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - An Abenaki tribe can participate in regulatory hearings for the proposed sale of a shuttered nuclear power plant.

Vermont Public Radio reports Vermont's utility-regulating Public Service Board ruled last week that the Missisquoi Abenaki Tribe can partake in Certificate of Public Good hearings for the proposed sale of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon.

The industrial demolition company NorthStar Holdings wants to buy the plant and its approximately $560 million decommissioning trust fund from Entergy Nuclear. The company plans to demolish the reactor and restore the site for other uses.

The utility regulator ruled that the proposed deal could affect possible uses in the future and the effects fall within the tribe's "particular interests."

The hearing is slated to open next week.

