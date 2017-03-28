Is legal marijuana in Vt. going up in smoke?

Did legal weed in Vermont just go up in smoke? Democratic House leaders thought they had just enough votes to pass a legalization bill Tuesday, but ultimately shelved the idea when they couldn't count on enough yes votes.

The bill would have allowed Vermonters 21 and older to possess 1 ounce of pot and grow their own supply. It would not allow for the sale of marijuana or provide any way to tax the product like last year's Senate proposal would have.

Sen. Dick Sears says while he didn't agree with the House's path, he hoped the bill would give the two chambers room for compromise.

"It's easy to do a post-mortem and hindsight's 20-20. I think ultimately, the failure to pass a bill is due to the fact that they didn't go after a regulated system," said Sears, D-Bennington County.

Many of those who stood against the bill say some form of legalization will come to Vermont eventually. But they contend rushing is not an option.

"I think if we're going to do this, we need to be sure we do it right so we don't make the same mistakes we did with alcohol and tobacco," said Rep. Cynthia Browning, D-Arlington.

Democratic leaders in the House effectively put the idea back on the shelf Tuesday afternoon after it became clear they didn't have the votes to pass it.

The procedural measure allows them to dust it back off later but functionally leaves only a remote chance of passing this year.

Just last week, leaders revived the bill from a death spiral in committee because they were convinced they had the votes to pass. What a difference a few days can make.