Officials: NH snowmobiler dies after apparent crash on trail

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a snowmobiler who was reported missing has been found dead after an apparent crash on a trail in Lebanon.

Richard Lurvey, of Enfield, was found dead Monday on the Northern Rail Trail. Officials say it appeared that he hit a tree that had fallen across the entire width of the trail.

Officials say the 47-year-old Lurvey left his residence on Sunday and planned to return later that day. His family reported him missing on Monday morning when he did not return home.

Officials say Lurvey's stepfather located his body around 9 a.m. Authorities removed his body from the scene. An autopsy is planned.

The crash remains under investigation. Conservation officers say unreasonable speed for the existing conditions might have been a factor.

