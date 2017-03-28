Cuomo: Washington uncertainty could impact NY state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state leaders could delay high-profile budget ideas such as free college tuition for middle-class students because of uncertainty in Washington.

The Democrat said on NY1 Television Monday evening that the possibility of deep cuts in federal funding could cause significant disruption to the state. He says one option for lawmakers now negotiating a state budget is a simple extension of current spending levels.

Lawmakers and Cuomo hope to approve a state budget before Saturday, the start of a new fiscal year.

A simple extension of the current year budget would be a big disappointment for Cuomo, who had proposed several new initiatives including free state college tuition for middle-class students, expanded child care tax credits and a big boost in public education spending.

