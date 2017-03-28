Hannaford eyes old Kmart in South Burlington

Hannaford plans to expand in South Burlington and its proposed location is the former Kmart lot just next door. The vacant plaza right off Shelburne Road has been a real eyesore since the Kmart moved out over a year ago, but plans are now in the works to give it new life.

Attention shoppers-- the Shelburne Road Hannaford is looking to move.

Hannaford plans to move from the current location next to the Lowe's to the former Kmart lot in the Burlington Plaza, just a few dozen feet away to property Hannaford already owns.

Reporter Alexei Rubenstein: Would it make much difference if you had to go 100 feet less.

Sally Dunkleman: No, not at all.

State regulators last week approved the grocery chain's request for a Jurisdictional Opinion that bypasses the need for a new Act 250 land use permit and comes in cases where there's a pre-existing development and there are no "substantial changes."

Under the plan, Hannaford says about 67,000-square feet of the Burlington Plaza would become a supermarket and pharmacy. That's a nearly 50 percent increase over the current location. The other 40,000-square feet would be open to other uses.

Hannaford officials were mum on the proposal, saying only that it is under strong consideration. They also wouldn't say what might happen to the current location. But In filed documents, the chain says the new location offers significant improvements like an upgraded and significantly more attractive building, modern site lighting and a better defined internal road system.

But why sink money into a move such a short distance away?

"If the thinking is even with the renovation cost, the moving costs, you'll have to promote the new location, but bigger square footage typically translates into some type of cost advantage," said Robert Letovsky, St, Michael's College business professor.

Letovksy says the increased size and improved visibility from Shelburne Road are plusses. In the bigger picture, he says grocery stores face two big threats-- price competition from new players like Amazon and making themselves stand apart.

"They're going to open a really nice facility, make it a shopping experience, have heavy representation of private labels. So, for example, this is Hannaford's Taste of Inspiration etc. products you can only get with them," said Letovsky.

The vacant Burlington Plaza property has been an eyesore since the Kmart moved out two years ago, with complaints of vagrants and crime. South Burlington officials say they're happy to see new tenants. And shoppers we spoke to were also positive about the move.

"Because it's a bigger space I'm thinking they're going to make a bigger store, have more product selection for us," said Diane Chandler, Shelburne.

"I appreciate the fact that instead of going to another field and redigging it up, why not use a space that is already there," said Leah Flory, Charlotte.

A big part of the proposal deals with stormwater, which wasn't much of a concern when the lot was built back in 1968. Right now, almost 90 percent of the parking lot is paved. Developers plan to plant 100 trees and other permeable landscape to prevent runoff going into nearby Potash Brook, and Lake Champlain.