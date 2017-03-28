Vermont farm takes on Nintendo

A Vermont farm will take on a video game giant in a milking contest.

It all started when Nintendo released a cow-milking game. The Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock saw it and invited the company to see how milking is really done. They also threw down the gauntlet, telling Nintendo "we also think that you guys look pretty slow."

Nintendo responded on their Facebook page saying "Challenge accepted!" Now, on Wednesday, they're competing at the farm. The challenge isn't open to the public but WCAX News is invited and we'll show you who wins.