More protection sought for wetlands near Lake Champlain

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Natural Resources Council has filed a petition to strengthen protections for 150 acres of wetlands in Shelburne at the end of a river that drains into Lake Champlain.

The council says the Laplatte River Marsh is haven to 60 species of birds, 20 mammals and 50 species of reptiles, amphibians and fish. Dori Barton, an ecologist, said it filters the water of the Laplatte River, protects the water quality of Shelburne Bay, and provides space for storing lake floodwaters.

The council on Tuesday asked to reclassify the marsh as wetlands that would get the highest level of protection under state law. It would ensure that no development could take place and set up a 100-foot buffer around the wetlands.

The state Agency of Natural Resources will review the petition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.