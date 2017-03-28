NH House budget writers approve $11.9B state budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire House budget writers have approved an $11.9 billion state budget that cuts Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's education initiatives but keeps some fresh funding for social services.

The full House begins debate on the budget April 5. Some conservative lawmakers are already resisting it.

The House's budget chops out $18 million for full-day kindergarten programs and cuts a $5 million scholarship fund proposed by Sununu.

But it maintains more than $50 million Sununu had added for services for people with developmental disabilities. It will increase payment rates for a variety of health care workers, from mental health to elderly care providers.

And more than 7,000 state retirees over the age of 68 will be safe from ever having to pay health care premiums under the House's plan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.