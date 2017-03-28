Vermont senators oppose Trump Supreme Court pick

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Both of Vermont's U.S. senators will oppose President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said in a statement that Gorsuch refused to answer questions during his hearing and that he will not support efforts by Republicans to push Gorsuch's nomination without debate.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy also said Monday he would not support Gorsuch. Leahy also said he is "not inclined" to support a filibuster that Senate Democrats have strongly signaled they will use to indefinitely delay a vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Leahy is a member, is scheduled to vote on Gorsuch next week.

