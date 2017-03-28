2 bodies discovered on Poultney property

Two bodies were discovered on the same Poultney property within six months.

Alexandra Rooker was missing for days before federal authorities found her dead in a shed on Morse Hollow Road. Police believe the Fair Haven woman overdosed on heroin. The property is owned by Wayne Oddo. They found Rooker's body while executing a search warrant at Oddo's home. He was taken into custody for illegally having guns. He is not charged in Rooker's death.

We found out that in September, Oddo's friend also died there. A death certificate we obtained shows Frederick Weitzman, 54, suffered a cardiac incident. His death was ruled an accident and the medical examiner concluded heroin also contributed to his death. State police investigated but never told the public about Weitzman's death.

