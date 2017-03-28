Musical puppet show takes on global issues

Meet Mary, the main character in a puppet show taking place at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth.

"You know, a lot of this stuff really happened to me, believe it or not. Oh, you believe it. You believe everything," Mary said.

The story is called "Made in China." It's based on true events that made national headlines.

"It is dealing with Chinese labor camps and asking the question of how we are involved as consumers," explained Gwendolyn Warnock, the co-director of the show.

The group behind the musical is Wakka Wakka, a New York-based theater company that prides itself on pushing boundaries.

"We try to find subject matter that interests us in it tends to be political and human at the same time," Warnock said.

"Global issues, racial issues, but in a way that is funny and outrageous," said Margaret Lawrence of the Hopkins Center.

But you do not need to take her word for it, just listen to Mary.

"Yeah, you are going to get a treat. You are going to get a sweet, little treat. Oh, sorry, we are still doing an interview," Mary said.

Joking aside, and this performance will make you laugh, Wakka Wakka uses puppets to address uncomfortable themes. Financial collapses and the destruction of the planet have been others.

"Potentially maybe it is sort of easier for you to let down any kind of judgments you have based on story or people and you are allowed to project your own feelings and ideas onto these puppets," Warnock said.

And the cast members get to travel outside their comfort zones, as well.

"Yeah, and it is just an extra challenge of trying to make this thing that isn't alive come to life," cast member Dorothy James said.

The shows take place this Friday and Saturday at the HOP. The public is welcome, however, children are not. Some of the topics discussed are inappropriate for a younger audience. Click here for more information.