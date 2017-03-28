Notre Dame study examines babies and parents

Notre Dame researchers are about to embark on a massive study that looks at babies and their parents.

Researchers will work with babies living with married or co-habituating parents.

Parents will go through a program designed to encourage healthy parenting and better communication. The study will then look at the parents' relationship with the babies, with each other and how those relationships affect the baby as it grows.

This study is unique because it will include dads.

"One of the things that's very different with our study that hasn't been done before, is that the dads have often been left out of family research, family research in general, especially during infancy. And so part of our program does teach moms some parenting skills and how to read their baby's emotional signals more effectively, because that can be confusing for new parents, but also dads," said Professor Julie Braungart-Rieker, William J. Shaw Center for Children and Families.

The Notre Dame Families and Babies Study is a five-year study. The researchers will work with babies for a year from age six months through 18 months.