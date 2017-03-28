Quantcast

Owl recovering after getting stuck in tight spot - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Owl recovering after getting stuck in tight spot

Posted: Updated:
LONDONDERRY, N.H. -

A barred owl is recovering in New Hampshire after he was rescued from a tight spot.

"Trucker" was a bit stuck when New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer Christopher McKee found him wedged between the cab and trailer of a truck in Londonderry.

Trucker was brought to On the Wing in Epping, which rushed him to an animal hospital in Brentwood. On the Wing tells us Trucker is slowly recovering.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.