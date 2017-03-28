Hit TV show features local Honor Flight group

A massive blast destroyed a home in Bradford.
A massive blast destroyed a home in Bradford.
The suspect in a Burlington murder has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.
The suspect in a Burlington murder has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.
The federal death penalty retrial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker nearly 17 years ago is being delayed again.
The federal death penalty retrial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker nearly 17 years ago is being delayed again.
The trial for a former Franklin County state senator accused of sex crimes remains on schedule.
The trial for a former Franklin County state senator accused of sex crimes remains on schedule.
There's been a major break in a string of burglaries in Plainfield.
There's been a major break in a string of burglaries in Plainfield.
Vermont State Police say two teenagers vandalized the wastewater treatment facility in Marshfield.
Vermont State Police say two teenagers vandalized the wastewater treatment facility in Marshfield.
Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Sharon.
Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Sharon.
A South Burlington man is facing charges for allegedly jumping out of a fourth-story window with a child in his arms.
A South Burlington man is facing charges for allegedly jumping out of a fourth-story window with a child in his arms.