Hit TV show features local Honor Flight group

A hit TV show is shedding light on an organization that helps veterans across the country.

The Honor Flight is a group with more than 100 hubs across the country and one hub is based in Plattsburgh. Tuesday night's episode of "NCIS" features the Honor Flight as it takes veterans to Washington, D.C.

Every episode of the CBS drama "NCIS" focuses on an investigation into a crime, but the latest episode draws attention to more than just a murder mystery. This week's crime brings awareness to an organization called the Honor Flight that helps veterans across the country visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost.

"We'd like to think that the word's out there, but I'm sure there's a lot of people that don't know what we're doing and what we're all about. It's still a show. It's still a crime drama, so there might be some things that aren't factual, but the overall feeling of Honor Flight supposedly comes through," said Barrie Finnegan, North Country Honor Flight director.

The Honor Flight based out of Plattsburgh has flown over 240 veterans to the capital for free since they first began in 2013. Robert Brooks, a World War II veteran who served in the Navy, was on the North Country's very first honor flight.

"Above all an honor to be with the Honor Flight. I will always be that way, and I'll always thank my late wife for making me join," said Brooks.

At each honor flight, veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are honored with a ceremony and parade-like send off as they board the plane to D.C. Brooks says to this day he's still friends with many of the veterans he met on the flight.

"I gradually met all the people. Army, Navy, Air Force-- every one of them and it was such an honor to be a part of them, and I carry that with me every day," said Brooks.

The "NCIS" episode's murder takes place as an Honor Flight group begins their tour in the capital. Despite the fictional crime that occurs, Finnegan hopes the publicity will help spread the word about the organization across the country.

"Veterans that are looking to go-- we're looking for that. If somebody wanted to volunteer and help Honor Flight, we're always looking for that, and, of course, it's a very expensive proposition for us, so if anybody wanted to know where to donate, we hope some comes out of that also," said Finnegan.

Finnegan says each Honor Flight costs around $15,000. They rely on donations and volunteers to help make it happen. The first Honor Flight they'll host this year will be in May.



As for the episode, you can watch at 8 p.m. right on Channel 3.