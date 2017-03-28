Quantcast

Vt. governor signs pushback law against Trump's immigration plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont's pushback against President Trump's immigration executive orders now has the weight of law.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, signed the bill into law Tuesday afternoon. It is similar in many respects to a Maryland law under consideration.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatened to pull significant federal funding from that state if its proposal becomes law.

"Well I haven't studied the difference between Maryland's bill and ours, but as I understand it they are similar but not exact, and we are very confident that we will adhere to federal guidelines," said Scott.

Essentially, Vermont's bill prohibits the state from collecting data for a registry based on protected classes, like race, religion or gender.

It would also leave the decision of whether law enforcement can team up with federal immigration efforts up to the governor.

