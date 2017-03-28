Work begins to replace deteriorating bridges in Middlebury

After years of discussion, two deteriorating bridges in the heart of Middlebury will be replaced.

The bridges are railway overpasses located on Main Street and Merchants Row. Officials say they've been monitoring the 100-year-old structures for a while, but accelerated deterioration has forced VTrans to take action sooner than later.

Preparation to put in two temporary steel bridges has begun. Construction is expected to begin in mid-June and will cost about $1 million. The project's lead engineer says the decision was made to avoid an emergency closure.

"It just got to the point where we were really concerned that these bridges at some point were going to need to be closed. So, in advance of closing the bridges, while they are still safe, we are planning these temporary bridges," said Wayne Symonds of VTrans.

If construction of the temporary bridges goes smoothly, Symonds says they will be replaced with the permanent structure in 2020. That's expected to cost $40 million.