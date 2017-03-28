Quantcast

Vt. teacher accused of illegally accessing co-worker's email - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. teacher accused of illegally accessing co-worker's email

Posted: Updated:
Kyle Wilson Kyle Wilson
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. -

A Fair Haven math teacher has been arrested.

Police say Kyle Wilson, 35, of Rutland, is accused of a computer crime. He's charged with unauthorized access, a misdemeanor.

Investigators say they were called to Fair Haven Union High School back in December after a school official discovered that a female employee's email account had been accessed illegally. Police say Wilson admitted to the crime. They also tell WCAX News there have been ongoing issues between Wilson and the woman.

The school would not comment citing personnel matters but says Wilson is still employed.

Police tell us they're not done investigating this case.

Wilson is due in court in June.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.