Vt. teacher accused of illegally accessing co-worker's email

A Fair Haven math teacher has been arrested.

Police say Kyle Wilson, 35, of Rutland, is accused of a computer crime. He's charged with unauthorized access, a misdemeanor.

Investigators say they were called to Fair Haven Union High School back in December after a school official discovered that a female employee's email account had been accessed illegally. Police say Wilson admitted to the crime. They also tell WCAX News there have been ongoing issues between Wilson and the woman.

The school would not comment citing personnel matters but says Wilson is still employed.

Police tell us they're not done investigating this case.

Wilson is due in court in June.