Calls grow for Nunes to step aside in Russia probe

Democrats are calling for Congressman Devin Nunes to step down as the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

Nunes says he is capable of running an independent investigation of Russian interference into our presidential election but some are concerned the Republican who worked for the Trump campaign is too cozy with the White House.

