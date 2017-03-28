Swanton woman sentenced in fatal DUI case

Judge Gregory Rainville told the courtroom that he struggled for six weeks to come up with a reasonable sentence for Maria Carlson. He said it's because her case is so closely tied to addiction, a battle our entire community is facing.

"I'm not aware of any scientific data or empirical studies that support punishment as a deterrent when you're dealing with alcohol or drug addiction," Rainville said.

Carlson killed two people while high on heroin back in 2015. She drove her pickup into oncoming traffic on Route 7 in Swanton. She pleaded guilty to gross negligent operation. Tuesday, she was sentenced 2-12 years.

"I am so sorry. I've wanted to tell you I'm sorry for so long. I wish that there was more that I could do. My heart goes out to you every day," Carlson told the victims' families in court.

But Carlson won't be heading to prison for the deaths of Diane Bohannon, 68, and Robert Benjamin, 67. That's because she served 20 months while awaiting her trial. The judge ordered Carlson to spend six months in home confinement and the rest of the 12 years of her sentence under supervision.

"That's a long time," the judge said.

In a statement read by a representative, Benjamin's brother said he wished Carlson's sentence was longer.

"I feel that this is not the punishment to fit the crime of killing two people. I would feel better with a four-year minimum on this sentence. Were their lives worth so little? These innocent people were victims," read Kelly Woodward, representing the Benjamin family.

Rainville says he knows that he can't do anything to bring justice to the victims' families, but wants to use this tragedy to save who he can, including Carlson's three children.

"This young woman has young children, and it is likely that their deaths mean that this family will be saved," said Rainville.

The judge warned Carlson that maintaining sobriety is the only option for her. He also said a big factor in his sentencing was Carlson's lack of criminal history as an addict.

