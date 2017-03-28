Construction set to begin on Route 7 road project in Brandon

Construction on a flood-prone bridge has kept traffic to a crawl in downtown Brandon for the past five months, but as that project begins to wrap up a much bigger project is set to begin.

One-point-two miles of Route 7 in Brandon is about to become a massive construction zone. You may have already noticed the removal of about 70 trees. That's the beginning of the Route 7 Segment 6 Project.

For the past 19 years, the town has been talking about removing cement tiles that lie beneath the road causing an uneven ride. The plan is to add sidewalks, curbs and underground utilities, taking two-and-a-half years to complete.

"Every so many feet there's a break in the cement and over the years frost has created joints, so we are removing the cement. It should be a nice smooth ride and smooth road," said Daryl Burlett, Public Works director.

The project is expected to cost over $20 million and the town of Brandon will pay about $1 million of that.