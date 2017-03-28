Quantcast

Police: Body found in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

A body has been found in Brattleboro.

Police say it was located in the Whetstone Brook near Elm Street. Few details have been released, but police do not believe the public is at risk.

Investigators say they expect to release more info soon.

