2 of 3 Vt. immigrant activists released from federal custody

Two undocumented immigrants are back in Vermont. Their homecoming Tuesday follows their release from federal custody after what some call unjust arrests earlier this month.

Enrique Balcazar and Zully Palacios were released from jail Tuesday after posting bonds in federal court in Massachusetts. Cesar Alexis Carrillo Sanchez's bond was revoked. The three advocates for Vermont dairy farmworkers were detained on alleged immigration violations earlier this month.

Migrant Justice leaders held a news conference at their headquarters in Burlington Tuesday, where people were chanting and singing. Balcazar and Palacios were obviously extremely grateful and happy to be back here in Vermont, where they were reunited with their families. They had been in federal custody since March 17. They were arrested by ICE agents shortly after leaving the Migrant Justice office in Burlington.

During the press conference, Balcazar spoke of being treated like a prisoner. He said it was extremely difficult going through the situation. The arrest was certainly not expected.

Palacios described the situation as a life tragedy. She called the court hearing in Massachusetts Monday the longest 10 minutes of her life as she waited for the judge to return to the courtroom.

Both gave their thanks to all the people in Vermont who supported them. They also spoke about Sanchez, who is also a member of Migrant Justice. He remains in federal custody. Migrant Justice continues to call for his release.

Related Stories:

Protests at Boston hearing for Vermont farmworkers

Is ICE targeting immigration activists?

How Trump's immigration policies could reshape Vt. dairy industry