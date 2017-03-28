Snowboarders headed to Colorado

Three Franklin County men are headed out of state for a national competition this weekend.

Enosburg high school students Nick Blaney and Dylan Leavitt along with Bakersfield eighth grader, Dylan Keelty qualified for the National Snowboard Championships in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

"It's super nice out there. So many mountains to look at. Best views ever. There's nothing to compare it to," Blaney said. "It's Just really tough to compete against those guys."

They will be competing in Slalom, Giant Slalom, Boarder Cross, Slopestyle, and Rail Jam.

"It's going to be great," Leavitt said. "I hope we get to do a lot of riding on and off the team and just have some fun. I'd like to podium for slopestyle and rails, but just have some fun out there."

The three are members of the Smugglers Notch Ski and Snowboard Club and have participated in USASA events in the Northern Vermont Series this season. They had enough points in the national rankings this season to earn the invite. Blaney went to the championships a few years ago, Leavitt went last year, but this will be a first time trip for Keelty.

"I'm pretty nervous," Keelty said. "I wasn't even expecting it, but I got it a couple of weeks ago. We've been working very hard. We've been training every weekend since Thanksgiving."