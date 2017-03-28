Study: Breast-feeding won't make babies smarter

How much does breast-feeding affect the long-term development of a child? According to a new study in the Journal Pediatrics, not much.
Researchers in Ireland followed nearly 7,500 children and evaluated them at 3 years old and then again at 5. They found children who breast-fed for six months or more had lower rates of hyperactivity and better problem-solving skills at age 3. However, those difference were insignificant by age 5.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.