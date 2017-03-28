Study: Breast-feeding won't make babies smarter

How much does breast-feeding affect the long-term development of a child? According to a new study in the Journal Pediatrics, not much.

Researchers in Ireland followed nearly 7,500 children and evaluated them at 3 years old and then again at 5. They found children who breast-fed for six months or more had lower rates of hyperactivity and better problem-solving skills at age 3. However, those difference were insignificant by age 5.

