Police: Man involved in retail theft arrested

Johnnie Hammond Johnnie Hammond
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say they found a car with thousands of dollars in stolen property inside. 

They also say they've nabbed the man responsible. Johnnie Hammond, 41, was arrested Sunday. Investigators say he was involved in retail theft and fraud at stores across New England.

The car was discovered over the weekend at the AOT garage in Williamstown. Police say they later found the people who left it there walking along Route 64.

Authorities found $4,000 in household items and school supplies inside the vehicle.

