Vt. congressional delegates condemn Trump's EPA order

President Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back many of former President Barack Obama's efforts to curb global warming. The order is aimed at helping spur American energy jobs.

At the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency, Trump said this is "the start of a new era" in energy production.

The order will mandate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. It will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.

Vermont's congressional delegation all issued statement's condemning the move.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says the actions are part of a "know-nothing and anti-science agenda" and will set back the country's technological leadership and jobs in the clean energy economy.



Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders says they are "a threat to the well-being of the country and the entire planet" while Congressman Peter Welch says "a confident nation faces its problems - it doesn't deny them."