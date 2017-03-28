Quantcast

UVM worker sent to hospital after electrical shock

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It was a rough morning for a facilities worker at the University of Vermont.

UVM officials say the man was performing some routine maintenance inside the student center Tuesday when he got an electrical shock and had to go to the hospital.

"It appears he was conscious and alert when he left for the hospital. Obviously, our first concern and top priority right now is for his health and well-being," said Enrique Corredera, UVM spokesperson.

Corredera says the school is looking into what went wrong. The facilities worker was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. 

