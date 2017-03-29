Vogue model discovered in Vermont coffee shop

State investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened in Bradford Thursday night when a home exploded.
Police in Williston say they found a suspected thief trying to flush stolen jewelry down the toilet.
New Hampshire authorities say they've responded to more overdoses in June than any other month in 2017 so far, with a total of 117 suspected overdoses reported.
The National Weather Service says heavy rains falling on saturated soil with more to come could cause some flooding in low-lying areas of northern Vermont and parts of upstate New York.
Residents of Essex Town and parts of the village are being asked to conserve water until 6 p.m.
The New Hampshire-based company that's the oldest and largest maker of protective gear for firefighters is being sold to a Pennsylvania company.
Plans to upgrade what many consider to be the Jewel of the Kingdom, Willoughby Lake, will be unveiled Saturday. But not everyone is excited about the project.
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat, says his office won't be turning over voters' birth dates and social security numbers to President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged...
