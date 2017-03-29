Quantcast

Vogue model discovered in Vermont coffee shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Kennah Lau, 25, is an up and coming new model who was discovered in the Green Mountains working in a coffee shop. According to Vogue, scouts from Next Management found Lau at a Vermont coffee shop last year.

Lau has already appeared in shows for designers Alexander Wang and Balenciaga.

