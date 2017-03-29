Developer to appeal biomass decision to Vt. high court

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) - A developer is appealing to the Vermont Supreme Court after his biomass project hit a snag.

The Rutland Herald reports Ted Verrill, owner of Pequot Energy in Connecticut, has filed notice he's appealing the Public Service Board's rejection of a power purchase agreement that would have supported the Fair Haven Generation project.

Pequot owns the project and was pursuing a power purchase agreement with VEPP Inc., a nonprofit administering two renewable energy programs on behalf of the state.

Verrill said the state modified a rule for long-term contracts that removed his project's eligibility for several federal benefits. The board declined to grandfather his project, saying his application wouldn't have met other parts of the prior regulation.

The wood-chip burning power plant would be off Route 4 near the New York border.

