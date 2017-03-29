New York remains clear of deer disease for 11th year

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state has remained clear of a dreaded deer disease for another year.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says none of the roughly 2,400 white-tailed deer tested last season showed signs of chronic wasting disease.

Deer that contract the highly contagious disease become emaciated and uncoordinated and eventually die.

Chronic wasting disease was found in captive and wild white-tailed deer in central New York in 2005. But no cases have been detected statewide in the past 11 years.

