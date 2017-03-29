Shaheen: Trump's executive order on climate shortsighted

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation criticized Donald Trump's fossil fuel executive order, with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen calling the move to scale back many restrictions on the coal industry "dangerous."

Trump's order targets more than a half-dozen regulations implemented by former President Barack Obama's as part of his effort to combat global warming. The Republican president has repeatedly criticized his predecessor's climate policies as an attack on American workers and the struggling coal industry. He said his executive order would help boost domestic production of fossil fuels.

But Shaheen on Tuesday argued the order ignored mountains of evidence on climate change and was part of a "dangerous agenda that threatens the health and well-being of New Hampshire."

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster also criticized the order.

