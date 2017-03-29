Shaheen, Hassan to vote against Trump high court nominee

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's two Democratic U.S. Senators say they will not support Judge Neil Gorsuch, Republican President Donald Trump's pick to serve on the Supreme Court.

Sen. Maggie Hassan says Gorsuch has sided with corporations over families and undervalues the federal act requiring equal education for students with disabilities. Hassan's adult son, Ben, has cerebral palsy. She says Gorsuch has "repeatedly ruled against the rights of people with disabilities."

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says she'll reject Gorsuch because of his record on women's rights. She also says he offered "evasive" answers on his views on money in politics.

Both senators are urging the Senate to maintain the 60-vote threshold needed to confirm court nominees, rather than moving to a simple majority.

New Hampshire Republicans are accusing the two Democrats of being obstructionists.

