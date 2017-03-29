Vermont attorney general joins defense of clean power rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is joining 15 states, the District of Columbia and six cities in publicly opposing President Donald Trump's executive orders to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the coalition said that Trump's order ignores the Clean Air Act and the threat of climate change. Trump issued his executive order Tuesday that instructs EPA chief Scott Pruitt to take steps to dismantle the Clean Power Plan.

The Clean Power Plan is a set of rules that sets emission limits on power plants. Vermont and 25 other states defended the plan in court during a 2015 legal challenge in a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. That court is expected to hand down a decision soon.

