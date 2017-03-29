EEO Public File Report 2016

WCAX-TV

BURLINGTON VT / PLATTSBURGH NY

This EEO Public File Report is filed in WCAX’s public inspection file pursuant to Section 73.2080 (c)(6) of the Federal Communication Commission’s (“FCC”) rules. The following attachments are intended to provide the information required by the FCC’s EEO rule, such as a list of full time vacancies, the recruitment sources used to fill each vacancy, master list of recruitment sources and total number of persons interviewed from each source. Questions concerning this Report should be directed to __Robin Iby/ HR Director_, WCAX-TV, PO Box 4508, Burlington, VT 05406, 802-652-6306.

I. During the one-year period ending on November 30, 2016, the station filled the following full-time vacancies.

Position Open Date Hire Date # Applicants # Hired Recruitment Sources (Refer to section II) Hire Source News Producer 11/30/15 1/4/16 8 1 10, 13, 24, 26, 29, 30 10 News Reporter 11/24/15 1/18/16 10 1 13, 15, 24, 26, 29, 30, 34 29 Producer/Reporter 1/14/16 2/15/16 8 1 5, 13, 14, 15, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 34, 35 29 Sports Reporter 2/2/16 4/7/16 100 1 5, 8, 13, 14, 15, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, 34, 35 24 Digital Media Specialist 3/2/16 4/19/16 53 1 7, 10, 11, 26, 29, 30 11 Director 3/23/16 5/2/16 8 1 5, 10, 13, 14, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 35 10 News Anchor/Reporter 3/30/16 5/20/16 40 1 5, 10, 14, 15, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 35 10 Transmitter Engineer 4/4/16 5/17/16 14 1 10, 11, 13, 27, 29, 30 10 Photographer/Editor 5/10/16 6/1/16 12 1 10, 14, 26, 29 10 HR Director 8/3/16 8/31/2016 24 1 10, 11, 13, 26,29, 30, 37 11 Rutland Reporter 9/8/2016 10/3/2016 11 1 9, 11, 10, 29 9 Photographer/Editor 10/11/2016 10/26/2016 9 1 10, 11, 29 10 News Reporter 11/03/2016 11/19/2016 10 1 8, 10, 11, 14, 24, 29 9

II. Total Number of Interviewees For All Full-Time Vacancies Filled During the Past Year Per Recruitment Sources:

RS Number RS Information #Interviewees Referred 1 Broadcasting & Cable, 28 East 28th St, 12th floor, NY, NY 10016, P: 212-378-0400, www.broadcastingcable.com 2 Burlington Free Press, 191 College St, Burlington, VT 05401, P: 802-863-3441, www.burlingtonfreepress.com 3 Brigham Young University, Provo, UT 84602, P: 801-422-4636, www.byu.edu, Career Services 4 Career Builder, 191 College St, Burlington, VT 05401, P: 802-863-3441, www.careerbuilder.com 5 Champlain College, 163 S. Willard St, Burlington, VT 05401, P: 802-860-2700, www.champlain.edu, Pat Boera 6 Craigslist, www.craigslist.org 7 Current Employee 8 Emerson College, 120 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116, P: 617.824.8500, www.emerson.edu, Career Services 9 Employee Promotion 2 10 Employee Referral 6 11 Indeed, P: 203-653-4944, www.indeed.com, 2 12 Jobs in VT, P: 877-374-1088, www.jobsinvt.com 13 Linked In, www.linkedin.com 14 Lyndon State College, PO Box 919, Lyndonville, VT 05851, P: 800-225-1998, www.lyndonstate.edu, Career Services facebook 15 Media Line, PO Box 51909, Pacific Grove, CA 93950, P: 800-237-8073, www.medialine.com 16 Monster.com, www.monster.com 17 National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), 3200 Croasdaile Dr, Ste 306, Durham, NC 27705, P: 919-383-7246, www.nppa.org 18 Roche and Company Broadcast Search Consultants, Boston, MA, P: 888-426-3900, rocheandcompany@att.net, David Roche 19 Seven Days, 255 So. Champlain St, Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401, P: 802-865-1020, www.sevendaysvt.com 20 Society of Broadcast Engineers, 9102 No. Meridian St, Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46260, P: 317-846-9000, www.sbe.org 21 Spots-n-Dots, www.spotsndots.com 22 St. Michael’s College, One Winooski Park, Colchester, VT 05446, P: 802-654-2000, www.smcvt.edu, Ingrid Peterson 23 Syracuse University, 900 S.Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13244, P: 315-443-1870, www.syr.edu, Career Services 24 TV Jobs, www.tvjobs.com 1 25 University of Vermont, Burlington, VT 05405, 802-656-3131, www.uvm.edu 26 VT Association of Broadcasters, 500A Dalton Dr, Colchester, VT 05446, P: 802-655-5764, www.vab.org, Jim Condon 27 VT Dept of Employment and Training, P: 802-828-4000, http://labor.vermont.gov/ 28 VT Technical College, PO Box 500, Randolph Center, VT 05061, P: 802-728-1000, www.vtc.edu 29 WCAX (website, facebook, twitter), www.wcax.com, Tracy Meier 2 30 WCAX – Monday “Help Wanted” section in morning news 31 TV News Lab, www.newslab.org 32 Burlington Area Newspaper Group (Citizen, Other Paper, Shelburne News, Stowe Reporter, Valley Reporter, Observer, Waterbury Record), PO Box 1158, Williston, Vt. 05495, 802-872-9000, Marianne@WillistonObserver.com, Marianne Apfelbaum 33 Castleton University, Castleton, VT 05735, 800-639-8521, www.castleton.edu, Liz Phillips 34 National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations (NASBA), 2333 Wisconsin St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, 505-881-4444 , Suzan Strong, www.careerpage.org 35 Plattsburgh State University, 101 Broad St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901, 518-564-2000, www.plattsburgh.edu 36 VT Human Resources Association, www.vthra.org

Total Number of Persons Interviewed For All Full-Time Vacancies Filled During the Past Year: _46 __

NOTE: WCAX-TV has not received any requests to be notified of full-time vacancies from any organization.

III. Outreach Recruitment Activities

WCAX-TV, which is licensed to Burlington, VT, is located in the Burlington-South Burlington MSA, which is a smaller market as defined by 47 C.F.R. § 73.2080(e)(3), since that MSA has a population of less than 250,000.** Accordingly, under the Commission’s rules, WCAX-TV must engage in at least two EEO initiatives during each two year-period of its license term. WCAX-TV met that requirement during the past year alone:

Recruitment Initiative Description 1 47 C.F.R. § 73.2080(c)(2)(v): “Establishment of an internship program designed to assist members of the community to acquire skills needed for broadcast employment.” WCAX-TV offers internships to qualified students interested in a career in broadcast journalism and in other areas of television operations. These unpaid internships provide the students with a working knowledge of a small market television news station. At the end of the internship, WCAX-TV will provide a written evaluation of the intern’s work and an assessment conference with the student and faculty advisor if necessary. Interns work at the direction of the Department Heads. They assist in the gathering and writing of news or sports stories, videotape editing, producing portions of our four daily newscasts, new media graphics, creative services production of local commercials and television sales. Towards the end of their internship, those with demonstrated skill and initiative will be encouraged to produce their own stories for broadcast. In 2016, WCAX-TV had seven news (Emerson College, UVM, Burlington College, Lyndon State, and Champlain College), one creative service (Champlain College). WCAX-TV conducts job shadows throughout the year. High school and college students will shadow one position throughout a single work day. In 2016, WCAX-TV had four news job shadows. 2 47 C.F.R. § 73.2080(c)(2)(x): “Participation in at least four events or programs sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting.” WCAX-TV had two professors on staff during 2016. Classes that our employees taught at area colleges (which include Champlain College and Lyndon State College) are two sections of Electronic Media Writing, Broadcast Weather Practicum, Video Practicum, and TV Performance I for Meteorologist Majors which are all 3 credit courses. These courses provide valuable instruction that is relevant to today’s broadcast market and have led to the later hiring of students at WCAX. In 2016, various news personnel were invited into local high schools and colleges to speak to Communication, Public Speaking, Ethics, Media and Journalism classes. In 2016, studio tours have been given to Rice High School, Rutland High School, Burlington Boys and Girls Club, several grade area grade school groups. Groups stay to watch our live broadcast after the station tour. 3 47 C.F.R. § 73.2080(c)(2)(viii): “Establishment of training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for higher level positions.” VAB training in folder

