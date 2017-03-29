Vt. lawmakers debate how to spend your money

It's your money-- over $1.5 billion of it-- and this is the time of year when Vermont lawmakers are deciding how to spend it. It can be an excruciating process with battles over even small amounts of money. But this year's budget is not expected to stir up much of a fight on the House floor.

It's no surprise that the Democratic majority is backing the bill. What's unusual this year is that a majority of Republicans seemed pleased with efforts to keep growth in check and many Progressives expected service cuts to be worse.

The plan on the table would increase Vermont's total spending to just more than $5.8 billion, about a 50-50 split between state and federal funds. That's a 1 percent growth rate over the current budget. Despite the increase, key House leaders still needed to find $70 million in cuts to projected spending, as several existing programs grew more costly. Most are nickel and dime changes on a billion-dollar scale-- a million here, a hundred-thousand there-- squeezing programs but not eliminating them. State government travel will be more restricted, corrections will be working with a smaller budget and lawmakers are banking on making homeless emergency housing vouchers cheaper by investing in shelter among other changes.

The House budget plan does not rely on new taxes. But it does lean on better collection for the final $5 million to close the $70 million hole.

Lawmakers say nothing in this budget will increase your taxes. Property taxes, however, are tied to local school budget votes and the education costs are going up 2.7 percent. But lawmakers overestimated how expensive this school year would be. There's some cash left over that will help keep the average property tax bill about where it is this year.

Gov. Phil Scott has been critical of House leaders for not taking substantial efforts to cut school spending and use some of that cash to invest in higher education, pre-K and affordable housing, but Wednesday, he complimented lawmakers on their work.

"I think that they've done a lot of work and I appreciate their efforts. They could have gone in a different direction. They could have tried to raise taxes and fees and continued down this path that we've been going down for the last decade or so, but they didn't," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor has threatened to veto new taxes. But House lawmakers say they found themselves more concerned with the Trump administration, writing flexibility into the budget for whatever comes out of Washington, D.C. Vt. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson noted that six months from now there could be different information coming out of Washington that would completely upend Vermont's priorities.

The House bill hits the floor Thursday. The Senate is still working on its version.