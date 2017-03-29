Quantcast

Amazon to start collecting state sales tax nationwide

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

We recently told you how Amazon has started charging sales tax here in Vermont. Now, the online retail giant will start collecting state sales tax nationwide April 1.

That means shoppers in four more states-- Maine, Hawaii, Idaho and New Mexico-- will have to pony up the added cash. That rounds out the list of states Amazon collects tax for at 45. Prices will remain the same in the states without sales tax: Alaska, New Hampshire, Delaware, Montana and Oregon.

