2 accused of robbing elderly NY couple

ALTONA, N.Y. -

Two Northern New York residents are charged with robbing an elderly couple.

New York State Police say last week, a man and woman entered an elderly couple's home on Route 190 in Altona and demanded cash. Police say the man had a weapon. Police say Maurice Burdo, 38, of Plattsburgh, and Amanda Moses, 34, of Altona, then fled to Florida but were caught by police there Tuesday.

The money has still not been recovered.

