Vt. farmers face Nintendo gamers in a milk-off

Take a trip to a Vermont dairy farm and you'll notice cows aren't hard to come by. So when a video game involving milking cows is released, farmers might be its biggest critic.

"I looked at this and went, 'That's not how you milk a cow,'" Tom Remp said.

Remp works at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock and he wasn't impressed with what he saw on Nintendo's new game, "1-2-Switch."

"So, you know, I go on my computer and I fired off quite a snarky letter to Nintendo, if I'm honest," Remp said.

In that letter, Remp challenged Nintendo to a milk-off. Three weeks later, Remp received an email. Nintendo was making the trek to Vermont to put the milkers to the test.

"It circulated around and it started building up momentum at the office and we decided, you know what? Let's do it," said David Young of Nintendo.

In front of a room full of 30 Jersey cows, gamers and farmers went face to face-- at the game. With the right technique, each player milks the udder as fast as they can to fill as many cups as possible.

"It's not easy playing the game," Billings Farm Manager Alayna Perkins said with a laugh. "That's just me."

Perkins has been milking cows since high school but even with years of experience, she couldn't beat the gamers at their own game.

So the gamers came out on top, at least at their own game. But they say when it comes to milking a real cow, they'll leave that to the farmers.

Related Story:

Vermont farm takes on Nintendo