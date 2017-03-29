Funding issues force Vt. animal shelter to shut down

Stephanie Garrow decided Wednesday was the day she would see if the Franklin County Animal Rescue had dog she could take home. Then she found out they are closing their doors.

"I just found out. Just now," Garrow said. "I am sad. It's awful. It provides such a great service that this area needs."

The services of the Franklin County rescue center will end next week.

"It's very somber around here today, that's for sure. We are all sad, it's very emotional," said Paul Martin of Franklin County Animal Rescue.

The shelter says it just could not get past money problems, pointing to a lack of funding from surrounding towns along with the cost of sheltering eight dogs seized in a 2015 animal cruelty case. Because of the ongoing legal wrangling, the dogs couldn't be adopted out to new homes and the cost to care for them was $55,000.

"Things like that are constantly hitting us," Martin said. "Thankfully, we have great supporters, but large expenses like that... "

The shelter just moved 16 cats to the humane society in Addison County. The closure in Franklin County has St. Albans Town Animal Control Officer Dave McWilliams wondering where homeless animals will go now.

"You're going to see there will be a major increase in the amount of animals that will be abandoned on the back roads and stuff like that," he warned.

McWilliams was a founding member of the animal rescue in 1975 and knows how big the need is.

"It's pretty hard to run a humane society when there are no funds in Franklin County," he said.

Back at the shelter, Garrow hopes the closure will be temporary.

"Hopefully, as a community and as a county people can step up and give these animals a place to live," she said.

The shelter says they are putting a plan together and hope to reopen in the summer. They are relying on the Addison and Chittenden county humane societies for help with sheltering their animals.