Trial scheduled for next year in NH police shooting lawsuit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A trial has been scheduled for next year in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a man who was shot and killed by police in Bath, New Hampshire, in July 2015.

The mother of Hagan Esty-Lennon, of Canterbury, sued in February, alleging officers violated her son's constitutional rights.

The two Haverhill officers involved in the shooting and a detective who later arrived at the scene maintain that the shooting was justified. They denied the allegations.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office ruled that the shooting, which was captured on police videos, was "legally justified." Esty-Lennon had lunged at the officers with a knife.

Donna Esty sued the officers and the town of Haverhill. The trial is scheduled for March 20, 2018, in federal court in Concord.

