Toasted Brioche with Clothbound cheddar, Trapp prosciutto and Farm egg

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

We are in the kitchen with Chef Cody Vasek.

Ingredients (serves 6)-

  • 1 loaf of brioche bread
  • 1 tablespoon soft butter
  • 8 thin slices prosciutto
  • 8oz mix greens lettuces
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • Sea salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1 cup shredded clothbound cheddar
  • 6 each farm eggs
  • Chop chives for garnish

To serve-

Slice brioche bread (1/2 inch slices), using soft butter to brush, add cheddar evenly on bread, toast on 350 degrees until cheese has melted. In a saute pan on medium heat, touch of butter, add farm eggs cook to your liking, here at the restaurant we use the sunny side egg.  Place the mix greens in bowl, a drizzle of olive oil and season with salt and pepper, place dressed greens on melted cheese toast, add thin slices of prosciutto, a sunny side egg, add black pepper and chives, Enjoy!

